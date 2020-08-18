Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nielsen (NLSN)

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported decent second-quarter results due to improved execution. The ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving Nielsen’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year's time.”

8/10/2020 – Nielsen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Nielsen had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Nielsen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2020 – Nielsen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 4,886,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,599. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after buying an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

