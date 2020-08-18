Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN):

8/8/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $156.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

