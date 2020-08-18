Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,251. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 3,576,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.