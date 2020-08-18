Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong second-quarter results. Strong performance of fitness and marine segments aided the results. The company is currently riding on product line expansion. Advanced wearables, chartplotters, Panoptix sonars and cycling products are gaining traction in the market. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all the segments aided its business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout were tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality persist.”

7/31/2020 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $110.00.

7/29/2020 – Garmin is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.83%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 282,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,446,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Garmin by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

