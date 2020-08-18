Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

8/1/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Gildan Activewear is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

7/17/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

7/6/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/19/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 765,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,243. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.