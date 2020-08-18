Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap-on (SNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap-on (NYSE: SNA):

8/11/2020 – Snap-on had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/3/2020 – Snap-on was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Snap-on had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Snap-on had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2020 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 355,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,511. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,188,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

