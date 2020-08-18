Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in February

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WERN stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $25,173,000. AJO LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 681,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 991.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 407,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 313,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

