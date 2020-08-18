Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in July

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

