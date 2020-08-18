Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 151,505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 172,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

