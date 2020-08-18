Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 12.5% in April

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

