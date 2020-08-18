Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNEB opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

