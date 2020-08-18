Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 689,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 438,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 89.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 198,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

