Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $201.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.20. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

