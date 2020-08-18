WINk Price Up 8.3% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $37.34 million and $4.21 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002466 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.