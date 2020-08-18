Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Winmark by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 36.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

