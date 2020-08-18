WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Coty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $43,006,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coty by 878.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP increased its position in Coty by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 5,324,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 827,475 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.