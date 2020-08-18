WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,363 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.36% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $120,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 119.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

