WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Inovalon worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 107.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $73,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

