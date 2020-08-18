WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 38,946 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.54% of Mitek Systems worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MITK opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

