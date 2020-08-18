WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.