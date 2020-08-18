WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,613 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of ViaSat worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,065.50, a P/E/G ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

