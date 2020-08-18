WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 107,798 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 769,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Myokardia by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Myokardia by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MYOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

Shares of MYOK opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.