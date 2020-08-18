WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.15 Million in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 99,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,259,237.60. Insiders acquired 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

