WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,767 shares of company stock worth $2,359,393 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.