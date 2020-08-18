Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 14th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

