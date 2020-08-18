WP Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 282,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,345. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46.

