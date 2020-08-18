WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. 4,544,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. The stock has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

