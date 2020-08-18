WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 3,147,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

