WP Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

