WP Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Square makes up 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 44.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Square by 2,807.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 765,739 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $151.04. 8,508,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,678,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.61 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Square from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.35.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,779 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

