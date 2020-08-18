WP Advisors LLC Invests $5.59 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 3.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 50,219 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 255,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 127,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,360. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

