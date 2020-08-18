WP Advisors LLC Purchases 23,404 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

VLO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. 2,567,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,896. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

