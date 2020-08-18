WP Advisors LLC Raises Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,013 shares during the period. BP accounts for approximately 2.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 2,220.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

BP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,013,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,106. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

