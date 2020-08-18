Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $349.07 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $349.07 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $12,137.86 or 1.00948011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002311 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000569 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00167884 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004687 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 28,758 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

