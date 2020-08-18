XIO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. XIO has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $1.19 million worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One XIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00005514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000088 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001926 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001251 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008305 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,113,129 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx. XIO’s official website is xio.network.

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

