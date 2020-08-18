Yum! Brands (YUM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $103.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

7/31/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $94.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $90.00.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. 22,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,912. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,907,000 after acquiring an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

