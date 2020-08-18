Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. eBay reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,393. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in eBay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. 75,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,140. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

