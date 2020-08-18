Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post $6.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $26.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $26.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.62 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,837,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,092,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.