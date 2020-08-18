Zacks: Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.83). Apache posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:APA opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,416 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,392,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 200,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

