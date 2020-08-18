Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $247.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

