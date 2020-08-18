Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $518.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.90 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $638.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

KTB stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

