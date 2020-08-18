Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $116.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.