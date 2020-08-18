Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,255,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,913,000 after purchasing an additional 725,830 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

