Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

In other news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $170,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 773,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,565. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $209.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

