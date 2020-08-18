Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pra Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Pra Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $319,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,263 shares of company stock worth $2,424,063. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

