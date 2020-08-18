Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

SRC stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

