Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Wendy’s reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub raised The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:DRI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,335. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

