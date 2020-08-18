ZClassic Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $17,662.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00682888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00094574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00080319 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

