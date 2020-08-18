Zcoin Market Capitalization Tops $74.79 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.75 or 0.00056457 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $23.02 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,949.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.50 or 0.03527234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.17 or 0.02562131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00541810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00780140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00684795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016437 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,085,678 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

