Zen Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,071.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 127.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,071.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet (CTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012180 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00520995 BTC.

Sora (XOR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00617752 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00006948 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

